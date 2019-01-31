Fatal Santee tanker truck fire shuts down Hwy. 301 near I-95

SANTEE, S.C. (WCIV) – A massive tanker truck fire has led authorities to close a portion of U.S. Hwy. 301 near its junction with Interstate 95 near the town of Santee.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports it was a fatal crash.

Holly Hill Police say the tanker caught fire after a collision with another vehicle. Authorities say smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

As of 3:45 p.m. S.C. Dept. of Transportation traffic cameras showed firefighters still on scene battling the flames.

Conditions of all drivers and passengers involved in the wrecks are unknown at this time.