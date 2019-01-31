School system releases statement after 2 teens found dead in Lake Summit

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials with Henderson County Public Schools have released a statement after the bodies of two teens were discovered in a car submerged in Lake Summit.

Molly McGowan Gorsuch, the public information officer for Henderson County Schools, says the victims, 18-year-old Horacio Jesus Sanchez Visoso and 19-year-old William Antonio Franco Rubio, had been students at Henderson County Career Academy.

Gorsuch said Visoso transferred from East Henderson High School and had graduated from the academy in 2018. She said Rubio was slated to graduate this year.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of these two young men, and our thoughts are with their families,” Gorsuch said in a news release Thursday.

Two witnesses, who didn’t want to talk on camera, told News 13 the crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. One of the two said he went outside to investigate after hearing the crash, but didn’t see anything. He said he called lake security to be on the safe side.

Highway Patrol says they were notified of the incident at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, which initiated their portion of the investigation.

“At this time it appears that the collision may have happened sometime yesterday afternoon and that the State Highway Patrol was not notified about it until this morning,” Trooper Rico Stephens said in a news release on Wednesday.

It’s not clear what happened between the time the call to lake security was made and when Highway Patrol was notified and began its investigation. News 13 has a call into lake security.

Gorsuch with Henderson County Public Schools says school psychologists, social workers, and counselors with the district’s Crisis Team are available at the schools affected by this loss.