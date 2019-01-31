Trending: Driver accused of intentionally running over stepsister and Images released of ‘persons of interest’ in alleged assault on ‘EMPIRE’ actor Jan 31, 2019 10:27 AM EST Kimberlei Davis, Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: Jussie Smollett, SCNews, Trending ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Trending: Assailants pour chemical, put noose on a... Trending: Teen admits to blackmailing mom for $130... Trending: Chadwick Boseman: “Young, Gifted a... Trending: Popular Valentine’s Day candy will...