Voters may decide fate of Sunday liquor sales

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers are a step closer to approving legislation to allow voters to decide on Sunday liquor sales.

Members of a House subcommittee voted for a bill Thursday to allow for an ordinance or referendum by local jurisdictions to allow liquor to be sold on Sundays. The bill says 10 tourist counties that generate at least $1 million in accommodation taxes revenue could qualify for a permit to sell liquor between noon and 7 p.m. Current law prohibits the sale of spirits on Sunday.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Gary Clary of Central said the legislation gives people an option and is not suitable for every jurisdiction in the state. Critics said the bill would interrupt a system that has been working in the state for several years.