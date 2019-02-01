Former Gamecock pins rap for Richland County Sheriff’s Department

Kimberlei Davis,

Deputy Tina Roy/Provide Richland County Sheriff’s Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Former Gamecock Women’s Basketball star has taken her rap skills to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Tina Roy was encouraged to write the song by Sheriff Leon Lott.

Roy penned several songs while playing on the national championship team.

The former guard, known for her 3-pointers and bouncy bob hair cut, played four years at the University of South Carolina under legendary coach Dawn Staley.

Kyle Hayden from Hayden Media Company directed the video.

