Government shutdown added more than 300 thousand jobs in January

(ABC NEWS) – Thousand of federal employees were without work last month as they feel victim to the longest government shutdown in history.

According to the U.S. Labor Department that didn’t slow down employers as more than 304,000 jobs were reportedly added in January.

The department says the unemployment went up to four percent due to furloughed workers falsely reporting themselves as jobless, but were considered employed because of the back pay they received.

Leisure, construction, and health care sectors led the job gains last month.

