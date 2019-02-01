Trending: Super Bowl spending and Senator Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential bid

Kimberlei Davis,

Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending
Tags: , , ,
Share

Related

Super Bowl 53 is security ready
Trending: Driver accused of intentionally running ...
Richland County Library to offer FREE events durin...
Trending: Assailants pour chemical, put noose on a...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android