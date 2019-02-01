Tyler’s Travels: The Marvel Live Super Conversion

Tyler Ryan learns what it takes to be a Marvel Super Hero

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–The weekend will prove to be filled with heroes and villians, good versus evil, some high stunts, and even some surprises as Marvel Live and all your favorite characters swing, jump, and fly into the Colonial Life Arena.

The Tyler’s Travel’s Team set out to the CLA to find out first hand exactly what goes into being a super hero.

The the live action show is packed with well known Marvelverse favorites from Spider-man, The Avengers, Iron Man, The Black Widow, and even Captain America. The show boasts cutting edge special effects, stunts, and video projection, and is family friendly, geared toward all ages.

The Marvel Live shows are scheduled:

Friday, February 1 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 2 at 11:00 AM

Saturday, February 2 at 3:00 PM

Saturday, February 2 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 3 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, February 3 at 5:00 PM

If you would like to learn more: www.ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000