(ABC News)- The U.S. is withdrawing from a historic Cold War-era nuclear arms control treaty because of Russia’s ongoing violation, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Friday.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, or INF, Treaty has been central to limiting the kinds of nuclear weapons both countries can deploy, and without it, experts fear there will be a new nuclear arms race.

Pompeo first announced the U.S. intention to withdraw in December, giving Russia a 60-day window to come back into compliance after the U.S. first accused it of violating the pact in 2014. That window runs out on Saturday.

President Donald Trump issued a statement saying Russia had violated the INF Treaty with “impunity.”

“For far too long, Russia has violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with impunity, covertly developing and fielding a prohibited missile system that poses a direct threat to our allies and troops abroad.

“Tomorrow, the United States will suspend its obligations under the INF Treaty and begin the process of withdrawing from the INF Treaty, which will be completed in 6 months unless Russia comes back into compliance by destroying all of its violating missiles, launchers, and associated equipment,” the statement read.

“Our NATO Allies fully support us, because they understand the threat posed by Russia’s violation and the risks to arms control posed by ignoring treaty violations,” he said.

Withdrawal now requires, however, an additional six-month window, according to the treaty’s terms. The agreement, signed by President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, banned ground-launched cruise missiles with a range between 310 and 3,100 miles.

Russia has denied being in violation, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying Friday Russia regrets the U.S. decision and accusing the U.S. of being “unwilling to hold any substantial talks.”

But the top U.S. diplomat for arms control had met with Russia, saying afterward the country continued to deny its deployment