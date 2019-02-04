Driver charged with DUI after accident leaves 3 dead





INDIAN LAND, S.C. (WSOC)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the woman behind the wheel of car that crashed in Lancaster County, killing three people while injuring three more, was drunk at the time of the wreck.

The Rock Hill Herald reported 27-year-old Felicia Shontell Coffey was arrested on three counts of felony DUI resulting in death.

Lance Cpl. Gary Miller told the Herald Coffey was taken into custody after leaving a Charlotte hospital and has waived extradition back to South Carolina.

Police said the crash happened when a car Coffey crashed into a tree off a Lancaster County highway on Jan. 27.

Troopers said there were six people in the vehicle at the time of the crash around 1:30 a.m. on U.S. 521 in Indian Land.

Charlotte Highway is closed in Indian Land, SC due to a bad crash just across the street from Transformation Church.

Sandra Coffey, 31, Crystal Johnson, 40, and Demarco Frazier, 30, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lancaster County coroner.

The other three, including Felicia Coffey, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Officials said the three injured were wearing seatbelts.

The crash shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. 521 in Indian Land for hours.

Channel 9 was at the scene as a tow truck pulled the 2009 Honda Accord out of the woods.

Crews just pulled out the car that crashed off the road on Route 521.

Drivers who travel Highway 521 said this tragedy is a safety wake up call.

“Hearing something like that definitely makes me want to monitor my speed so that I’m not doing anything reckless,” driver La’Brece Knox said.

Neighbors said they could hear the crash from inside their homes.

“I heard a big boom. It came out of nowhere. I was getting ready to go to bed and I had no idea what it was,” neighbor Scott Carpenter said.