If you called out sick Monday you were not alone

Columbia, SC (CNN) — Employers across the country may have been suspicious of a jump in sick calls after last nights big game, especially up in Boston.

Monday was Super Sick Monday, the day of the year where millions of Americans call in sick.

This year, an estimated 17-million Americans were expected to miss work. Experts say its due to a break in their usual routine like having a little to much to drink, but no matter the reason just make sure you get to work a touch early on Tuesday.