Coroner IDs two shooting victims killed in Irmo murder-suicide

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The names of the two people killed during a shooting incident in Irmo have been released by the Richland County Coroner.

Coroner Gary Watts said Tiana Perry, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Darius J-Von Williams, 25, sustained a self-inflicted shotgun wound to the head.

Coroner Watts said the deaths have been ruled a murder/suicide.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Clarion Road.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.