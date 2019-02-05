Deputies: Man, 57, last seen at Orangeburg County assisted living facility

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Authorities in Orangeburg need the public’s help finding a  man they say went missing from an Orangeburg County assisted living facility Tuesday morning.

Curtis Johnson Wilson, 57, was last seen around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at the Pharis Care Facility in Eutawville.

Wilson was said to be walking in the direction of the Hot Spot on Old Number Six Highway in eastern Eutawville.

Wilson is said to be a black male about 5’ 7” tall and weighing between 130- and 150 pounds.

The missing man is reportedly wearing a white shirt with green pants yet wearing no shoes.

If anyone has any information on Wilson or may have seen him, you are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550.

