Inmate had cellphone video of sexual acts with corrections officer: SCDC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Law enforcement officials say a search of an inmate’s cell earlier this week uncovered video of an inappropriate relationship with a detention center officer.

Former Lieber Correctional Institution Corrections Officer Michelle Graves allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with an inmate on October 2, 2018.

Officials say the video footage was discovered on February 1.

She is charged with misconduct in office and first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution.

