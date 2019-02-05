Man identified in U.S. Hwy 178 motor vehicle fatality

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner identified an individual who died as a result of a single motor vehicle accident that occurred in the 5000 block of U.S. HWy 178.

Don Wayne Harrison, 71, of Lexington was pronounced dead on the scene.

Harrison was traveling westbound U.S. Hwy 178 when his vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and collided with a tree.

Harrison was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

