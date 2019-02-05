New investigation raises questions over James Brown death

(CNN) – Could somebody have killed the Godfather of Soul?

More than a dozen people say yes — including the doctor who signed the South Carolina native’s death certificate.

The iconic singer died at 73-years-old in an Atlanta hospital in 2006.

His official cause of death was a heart attack and fluid in the lungs.

Doctor Marvin Crawford tells CNN he doesn’t believe the entertainer could have gone from as healthy as he was to die so quickly.

There are now new calls for a forensic investigation. Doctor Crawford says he initially asked for an autopsy, but Brown’s daughter said no.