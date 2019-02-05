GALLERY: Kristoff St. John, James Ingram and other notable people lost in 2019

Daryl Dragon, 76

Daryl Dragon, the "Captain" of the pop duo the Captain and Tennile, accompanied his wife, Toni Tennille, on the keyboards, recording hits such as "Love Will Keep Us Together," which rose to the top of the charts in the 1970s. He got his nickname from the cap he wore while playing backup for the Beach Boys. Dragon died on Jan. 2 at the age of 76. Daryl Dragon and his wife Toni Tennille, of the Captain & Tennille, hold the Grammy award they won for record of the year for "Love Will Keep Us Together," Feb. 28, 1976. AP