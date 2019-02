SLED: Sumter PD officer engaged in sex act while on the job

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Sumter County police officer is behind bars charged with engaging in a sexual act with a woman while on the job.

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say Travis Haynes is charged with misconduct in office.

Haynes, 43, told authorities that the act did occur at the victim’s residence, SLED officials say.

He is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center