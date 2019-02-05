Warrant states correctional officer struck handcuffed inmate over the head

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A correctional officer is on the other side of the law accused of striking an inmate in October of 2018.

According to an arrest warrant by the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services Sheik Johnson. Sheik S. Johnson was arrested for misconduct in office and third degree assault/assault and battery.

On October 18 Johnson allegedly struck the inmate several times in his head with his fist while at Lieber Correctional Institution.

The inmate was in handcuffs at the time of the incident, officials say.