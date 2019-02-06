NC police investigate deadly shooting at ER

ABC Team,

CONCORD, N.C. (WSOC) – Concord police said they’re investigating a deadly shooting near the entrance of the emergency room at Carolinas HealthCare System Northeast.

Police responded to the parking lot of the hospital on Church Street North Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said the suspected shooter stayed at the scene and was detained. They said there is no threat to the community.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw crime scene tape roping off the parking lot with officers collecting evidence.

Investigators were asking people heading to the hospital to use an alternate entrance because of the large police presence in the area.

Officials said this was not an active shooter situation. They said it involved an altercation between two people who knew each other. Police said both the victim and the shooter had a common acquaintance who was being treated at the hospital.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Categories: National News, News
Share

Related

Join ABC Columbia in Disney’s Magic of Story...
Black lawmakers protest judicial elections in Sout...
REPORT: Residents at a Columbia apartment complex ...
Senator Cory Booker announces details of SC visit

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android