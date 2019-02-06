NC police investigate deadly shooting at ER

CONCORD, N.C. (WSOC) – Concord police said they’re investigating a deadly shooting near the entrance of the emergency room at Carolinas HealthCare System Northeast.

Police responded to the parking lot of the hospital on Church Street North Wednesday afternoon.

There is not a threat to the community at this time and the scene is secure. /kee https://t.co/G0YDFaozzT — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) February 6, 2019

Officers said the suspected shooter stayed at the scene and was detained. They said there is no threat to the community.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw crime scene tape roping off the parking lot with officers collecting evidence.

Investigators were asking people heading to the hospital to use an alternate entrance because of the large police presence in the area.

Officials said this was not an active shooter situation. They said it involved an altercation between two people who knew each other. Police said both the victim and the shooter had a common acquaintance who was being treated at the hospital.

No other details have been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.