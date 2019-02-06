SCDMV Batesburg-Leesville branch named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ (SCDMV) branch on Liberty Street in Batesburg-Leesville now bears the name of Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter of Lexington County.

In April 2018, the General Assembly adopted Senate Bill 654, a concurrent resolution to honor Carpenter by naming an SCDMV facility in his honor.

“Kyle Carpenter took the full blast from an enemy hand grenade in seeking to save a fellow Marine on November 21, 2010 in Afghanistan,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo. “We’re honored to recognize his courage and show our appreciation for his service by naming the Batesburg branch the ‘Corporal Kyle Carpenter Branch Office.’”

Carpenter suffered catastrophic wounds for the cause of freedom. He lost the sight of his right eye and suffered other injuries that required extensive surgeries and rehabilitation. Prior to receiving the Medal of Honor in 2014, Carpenter received the Purple Heart in December 2010.

A plaque and framed copy of the resolution is now installed at the Batesburg-Leesville branch.