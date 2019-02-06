Senator Cory Booker announces details of SC visit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – New Jersey Senator Cory Booker will be back in the Palmetto this weekend. This time as a presidential candidate.
Booker 2020 announced the details of the trip Wednesday.
According to a press release, on February 10 and 11, the South Carolina Rise Tour will focus on introducing South Carolinians to Booker’s record of running towards challenges when others had given up, bringing people together to do big things, and building a more fair and just nation for everyone.
SOUTH CAROLINA RISE TOUR
FEBRUARY 10 – 11, 2019
PRESS RSVP: Click here
Sunday, February 10, 2019
FAIRFIELD COUNTY
WHAT: South Carolina Rise Rural Healthcare Forum
WHERE: Fairfield Central High School, 836 Us Hwy 321 Bypass South, Winnsboro, SC 29180
WHEN: 2:00 PM ET
DOORS OPEN: 1:00 PM ET
BAMBERG COUNTY
WHAT: South Carolina Rise Rural Forum
WHERE: Voorhees College, Massachusetts Hall 151 Academic Circle, Denmark, SC 29042
WHEN: 6:00 PM ET
DOORS OPEN: 5:00 PM ET
Monday, February 11, 2018
SUMTER COUNTY
WHAT: South Carolina Rise Student Forum
WHERE: Morris College, 100 West College St, Sumter, SC 29150
WHEN: 9:30 AM ET
DOORS OPEN: 9:00 AM ET