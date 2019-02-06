Senator Cory Booker announces details of SC visit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – New Jersey Senator Cory Booker will be back in the Palmetto this weekend. This time as a presidential candidate.

Booker 2020 announced the details of the trip Wednesday.

According to a press release, on February 10 and 11, the South Carolina Rise Tour will focus on introducing South Carolinians to Booker’s record of running towards challenges when others had given up, bringing people together to do big things, and building a more fair and just nation for everyone.

SOUTH CAROLINA RISE TOUR

FEBRUARY 10 – 11, 2019

PRESS RSVP: Click here

Sunday, February 10, 2019

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

WHAT: South Carolina Rise Rural Healthcare Forum

WHERE: Fairfield Central High School, 836 Us Hwy 321 Bypass South, Winnsboro, SC 29180

WHEN: 2:00 PM ET

DOORS OPEN: 1:00 PM ET

BAMBERG COUNTY

WHAT: South Carolina Rise Rural Forum

WHERE: Voorhees College, Massachusetts Hall 151 Academic Circle, Denmark, SC 29042

WHEN: 6:00 PM ET

DOORS OPEN: 5:00 PM ET

Monday, February 11, 2018