Suspect sought in robbery, stabbing on Satchelford Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – While investigating the armed robbery of a Forest Acres credit union on Tuesday, Richland County deputies say a man was robbed and stabbed in a separate incident.

Deputies say a man flagged down law enforcement officers and stated he had been assaulted.

The incident occurred in the 6700 block of Satchelford Road.

The victim is being treated at Prisma Health Richland.

