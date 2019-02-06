Two Columbia Housing Authority Commissioners resign amid crisis

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Two commissioners with the Columbia Housing Authority announced their resignation during a meeting.

We have a team at the meeting that began just before noon Wednesday.

Commissioner Bessie Watson and Jennifer Ruben are stepping down. This comes on the heels of the carbon monoxide related deaths of two men in apartments at Allen Benedict Court.

Watson was not present at today’s meeting, but sent a letter of resignation that was read by attorney Bob Cobble.

Residents were evacuated after multiple violations were found on the multi-unit property.

Categories: Local News, News, Politics, State
Share

Related

Mississippi man accused of assaulting two SC girls...
Columbia Housing Authority officials give update o...
Suspect sought in robbery, stabbing on Satchelford...
SCDMV Batesburg-Leesville branch named in honor of...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android