Two Columbia Housing Authority Commissioners resign amid crisis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Two commissioners with the Columbia Housing Authority announced their resignation during a meeting.

We have a team at the meeting that began just before noon Wednesday.

Breaking: Commissioners Bessie Watson and Jennifer Ruben are resigning. Watson’s term was coming to an end at the end of the month, but has resigned early. @colahousingauth @abc_columbia — Angela Rogers (@AngRogers_News) February 6, 2019

Commissioner Bessie Watson and Jennifer Ruben are stepping down. This comes on the heels of the carbon monoxide related deaths of two men in apartments at Allen Benedict Court.

Watson was not present at today’s meeting, but sent a letter of resignation that was read by attorney Bob Cobble.

Residents were evacuated after multiple violations were found on the multi-unit property.