100 pounds of marijuana seized from man out on bond: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 28-year-old man is accused of trafficking  marijuana after nearly 100 pound of the drug was found in his possession.

Narcotics agents arrested Dominick Maurice Booker at a home on Hardwood Drive.

The agents found 121 pounds of marijuana and a pistol, deputies say.

He is charged with trafficking marijuana 100 lbs. or more, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and two counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Booker was reportedly out on bond from Kershaw County and wearing a tracking device at the time of his arrest.

He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

