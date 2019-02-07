(CNN) Lawmakers in Hawaii have introduced legislation that would require internet users to pay a one-time $20 fee to gain access to online pornography. The money collected would be deposited into a fund to help fight human trafficking and the exploitation of children.

The state has three measures up for consideration, including two companion bills in the state’s House and Senate

“It doesn’t make sense for children to have to access to X-rated material on their cell phones,” said Hawaiian State Sen. Mike Gabbard, who sponsored the Senate bill. He also introduced a similar bill during last year’s legislative session.

“By making it harder for people to access these porn sites, we can make prostitution hubs harder to access which will reduce sex trafficking,” Gabbard said in an email to CNN.

Hawaii is the latest state to introduce a version of the Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Prevention Act , which seeks to restrict access to pornography. An advocacy group called Special Forces of Liberty has been pushing similar tax bills in state legislatures around the country to fund anti-trafficking efforts.