Nearly $120K in damage, stolen goods: Trio charged, other minors linked to burglaries

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Three people have been arrested suspected in multiple burglaries over a two week span.

Deputies say the total is $50,000 worth of property damage and over $70,000 worth of stolen property.

Keith Hopkins, Abdula Grate and Jamal Smalls are accused of burglarizing Auto Pros at 6001 Two Notch Road, the Godwin Motors at 4032 West Beltline Road, the Audi of Columbia at 6301 Two Notch Road and two incidents at the Sloan Motors at 5131 Two Notch Road.

Hopkins, 17, is charged with two counts of second degree burglary, grand Larceny and petit larceny.

Grate and Smalls both, 16, are charged as adults.

Grate is charged with five counts of burglary second degree and five counts of grand larceny.

Smalls is charged with two counts of second degree burglary, petit larceny and grand larceny over $10,000.

Three other suspects, one 15 year old and two 14 year olds, have also been charged with various crimes linked to these burglaries, deputies say.

The adult suspects were transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.