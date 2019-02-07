Woman, 67, accused of paddling and withholding social security check from vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A woman is behind bars charged with abusing a vulnerable adult.

Patricia Elizabeth Brookhart is accused of kicking, paddling and hitting the male victim with a belt and her fists repeatedly leaving marks on his body.

According to the arrest warrant, Brookhart also failed to provide proper medical care and withholding the victim’s Social Security check that was deposited into her account.

