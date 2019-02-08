Deputies need public’s help identifying gunman in Lizard’s Thicket robbery

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An armed gunman approached employees during closing at a Beltline Boulevard restaurant and deputies say they need your help identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5 ft. 5 inches tall with a young sounding voice. Surveillance video shows him wearing a dark in color hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a mask and gloves.

Deputies say just after 9 p.m. on February 7 at the Lizard’s Thicket located in the 400 block of Beltline Boulevard, the suspect approached at gunpoint demanding they fill a bag with cash.

The suspect fled on foot out the front door with an undisclosed amount of cash.