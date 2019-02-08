Deputies need public’s help identifying gunman in Lizard’s Thicket robbery
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An armed gunman approached employees during closing at a Beltline Boulevard restaurant and deputies say they need your help identifying the suspect.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 5 ft. 5 inches tall with a young sounding voice. Surveillance video shows him wearing a dark in color hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a mask and gloves.
Deputies say just after 9 p.m. on February 7 at the Lizard’s Thicket located in the 400 block of Beltline Boulevard, the suspect approached at gunpoint demanding they fill a bag with cash.
The suspect fled on foot out the front door with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect involved, can call in their anonymous tip to CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn up to $1,000.
Video surveillance has not been provided by law enforcement as of yet.
Check back for updates.