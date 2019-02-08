Irmo police release photos of 22-year-old driver who fled during traffic stop

Rasaun Maliek Hastie/Courtesy: Irmo Police Department

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Irmo police have released photos of a man they say led them on a chase after fleeing from a traffic stop.

Rasaun Maliek Hastie was identified by police as the man who was stopped near Broad River Road and Interstate 26 on February 8 for a vehicle equipment violation.

Police say Hastie took off from the traffic stop and headed toward downtown Columbia.

If you know where Hastie might be, citizens are urged to contact the Irmo Police Department or CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC.