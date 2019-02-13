Columbia PD investigating fatal collision killing a pedestrian on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Garners Ferry Road after 9:30 p.m.

Richland County Coroner identified the victim as 58-year-old Patricia Frickey.

Frickey died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma.

It is believed that Frickey was unlawfully crossing the road when she was struck by a car that was traveling east on Garners Ferry Road.

The female driver stopped after the impact and spoke with law enforcement on the scene. There were no signs of impairment on behalf of the pedestrian or driver.