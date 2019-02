Dad helps son take first flight

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – A lot of kids dream of flying and one Midlands youngster is getting the next best thing.

Axel, of Blythewood is seen flying in the video. His father submitted the video of him in his 1932 Gee Bee R2 pedal plane.

Axel’s dad says they built the airplane together in their garage over six months before Christmas.