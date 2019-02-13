Exclusive: Actor speaks out for the first time since attack, “I’m Pissed”

Chicago, IL (ABC News) — Actor Jussie Smollet, one of the stars of the hit show Empire is speaking out for the first time since he was attacked on a Chicago street.

According to police, Smollett was walking in Chicago and on the phone with his agent when he says he was attacked by two men who yelled homophobic, and racial slurs before beating him up, throwing an unknown liquid on him and putting a noose around his neck. While images of two persons of interest were released to the public shortly after the attack, no arrests have been made.

Smollet sat down with ABC’s Robin Roberts for a one on one interview for the first time since that attack and admits he is “pissed”. This is a part of that exclusive interview that airs in its entirety Thursday morning on Good Morning America.