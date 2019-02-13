Ford recalls 1.5M pickup trucks that can downshift without warning

(Matt York/AP, FILE) In this March 29, 2011 photo, new 2011 Ford F-150 trucks are shown at a dealership in Glbert, Ariz.

DETROIT (AP) – Ford is recalling nearly 1.5 million pickup trucks in North America because the transmissions can suddenly downshift into first gear.

The recall covers F-150 trucks from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.

The company says a glitch in sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor is the cause. Ford has five reports of accidents including one that caused a whiplash injury from a sudden downshift.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 4. Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem.

Ford’s F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the United States.

