Orangeburg home invasion fugitive returned to South Carolina, deputies say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies said a man wanted in a local home invasion and captured in Tennesee has been returned to South Carolina.

Nathaniel Isaiah Roberts, 20, is facing four counts of attempted murder, one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a weapon into a dwelling, first-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy.

Orangeburg County Magistrate formally presented Roberts with his rights and deferred bond to circuit court.

Roberts was the last being sought in a January 29 home invasion in which a 15-year-old youth was shot in the hip after several armed subjects broke into a Neeses residence.

Two adults and two youths were inside the home at the time of the incident, including the victim and also an eight-year-old child.

Previously arrested in the case are Colten Williams, 19; David Williams, 17; and Justin Williams, 25, have each been charged with four counts attempted murder, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and firing into a dwelling.

Bond was denied on Colten and Davis Williams. Bond was set on Justin Williams at $160,000 cash or surety.

Roberts was sighted on February 5 about a mile south of Dresden, a town in in the northwestern corner of Tennessee.

Authorities in Tennessee pursued Roberts through a wooded area until he was captured about two miles from where he was originally spotted.