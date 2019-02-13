Orangeburg home invasion fugitive returned to South Carolina, deputies say

Quintara Hatten,

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies said a man wanted in a local home invasion and captured in Tennesee has been returned to South Carolina.

Nathaniel Isaiah Roberts, 20, is facing four counts of attempted murder, one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a weapon into a dwelling, first-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy.

Orangeburg County Magistrate formally presented Roberts with his rights and deferred bond to circuit court.

Roberts was the last being sought in a January 29 home invasion in which a 15-year-old youth was shot in the hip after several armed subjects broke into a Neeses residence.

Two adults and two youths were inside the home at the time of the incident, including the victim and also an eight-year-old child.

Previously arrested in the case are Colten Williams, 19; David Williams, 17; and Justin Williams, 25, have each been charged with four counts attempted murder, first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and firing into a dwelling.

Bond was denied on Colten and Davis Williams. Bond was set on Justin Williams at $160,000 cash or surety.

Roberts was sighted on February 5 about a mile south of Dresden, a town in in the northwestern corner of Tennessee.

Authorities in Tennessee pursued Roberts through a wooded area until he was captured about two miles from where he was originally spotted.

Share

Related

Columbia PD investigating fatal collision killing ...
ABC Columbia News Update
Still need Valentine’s Ideas? Curtis samples...
250 Midlands Students sing on State House steps fo...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android