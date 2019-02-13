Sheriff: Orangeburg man, 22, caught with marijuana, ecstasy pills at safety checkpoint

Courtesy: OCSO

Willam Givens



ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that an ongoing criminal surveillance at a apartment complex netted an arrest and drugs.

William Faybien Givens, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana and also possession of ecstasy.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies say that will they were conducting safety checkpoints in Roosevelt Gardens on Friday they smelled “a strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle Givens was in.

As Givens attempted to pull a small bag of what looked like marijuana from a book bag a large glass jar filled with what appeared to be marijuana then fell out, a warrant states.

A search of the book bag turned up another plastic bag of what is believed to be 43 ecstasy pills, say deputies.

“We arrested five last month in a single execution of a search warrant, seizing weapons, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia,” he said. “It seems some simply don’t believe we mean business.”

During a hearing over the weekend, bond was set on Givens at $10,000 on the charges.