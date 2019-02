IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect is in custody after a woman was found in the New Friarsgate subdivision suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Irmo police say around 10 a.m. on February 13, the were called to the area on Elstow Road and found the victim with multiple injures to her upper body.

She is being treated at an area hospital.

No additional details are available at this time.