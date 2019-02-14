South Carolina lawmakers: Incentives key on consolidation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers and education officials say offering school districts incentives before moving to consolidate is best way to ensure positive public reception.

Members of a Senate subcommittee met Thursday to discuss legislation to require school districts within a single county that meet two of four criteria to consolidate beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. One of the criteria for consolidation includes a district with a student population of less than 1500.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said there are currently 13 districts that would qualify under this legislation, and said offering districts incentives like teacher salary raises, providing high quality student programs and building better facilities would hopefully get local administrators on board.

Lawmakers will continue their hearings next week. No action was taken on the bill.

South Carolina lawmakers and education official say offering school districts incentives before moving in to consolidate them is the best way to ensure positive public response