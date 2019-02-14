Trending: EXCLUSIVE: Jussie Smollett speaks out after suspected hate crime and Valentine’s Day cockroaches named after your ex

Kimberlei Davis,

Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending
Tags: , , ,
Share

Related

Valentine’s Day at Blue Marlin
Exclusive: Actor speaks out for the first time sin...
Health Minute: Heart healthy Valentine’s Day
Still need Valentine’s Ideas? Curtis samples...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android