Food service vendor at Gray Collegiate Academy accused of smoking pot, carrying loaded gun on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that a contract employee with Gray Collegiate Academy’s food service vendor was i possession of marijuana and a gun on school property.

Tevin Trapp, 25, is charged with simple possession of marijuana and carrying a weapon on school grounds, according to arrest warrants.

“While patrolling campus on foot Thursday afternoon, a school resource officer smelled marijuana coming from Trapp’s vehicle when Trapp was on duty in the cafeteria,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Trapp told the SRO he’d smoked marijuana in the car and retrieved a ‘blunt’ from the front console.”

Trapp then advised the deputy a handgun was in the center console, according to Koon.

“The SRO found more marijuana in the center console along with a handgun, which had a loaded magazine in it,” Koon said.

Trapp, who works for the food service provider and not the school, was arrested and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.