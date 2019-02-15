DEVELOPING: Suspect apprehended after active shooter incident in Aurora, Illinois

By Meghan Keneally

A suspect has been apprehended after an active shooting in Aurora, Illinois, city officials said.

The city of Aurora, located about 40 miles east of Chicago, announced on its Twitter account that that alleged shooter had been caught.

“THE SHOOTER HAS BEEN APPREHENDED!” the tweet read.

Officials did say a lockdown is still in place.

Nearby hospital, Rush-Copley Medical Center, tweeted that they have received two patients who are being treated for non-life threatening injuries connected to the shooting.

The active shooter was first publicly confirmed by the city on its Twitter account.

(WLS) Police in Illinois are responding to calls of an active shooter in Aurora.

The Chicago field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) had announced earlier that it responded to the scene.

FBI agents out of the Chicago field office also responded to the scene and assisted law enforcement, a spokesperson for FBI-Chicago told ABC News.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

