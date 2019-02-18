A U.S. Senator says it’s possible there could be enough support to terminate the President’s declaration

(ABC NEWS) – Today’s protest at the State House was one of hundreds that took place across the country this afternoon against the President’s declaration of a national emergency.

One U.S. Senator says it’s possible that there is enough support in Congress to terminate the President’s declaration, though it remains unclear if the resolution would survive a veto.

ABC’s Serena Marshall is in Washington with the latest