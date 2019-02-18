Airlines to offer new gender options to passengers

(CNN) – Airlines will soon be giving passenger more options when selecting their gender while buying a plane ticket.

The new “unspecified” and “undisclosed” gender options will soon be available for passengers.

The Transportation Security Administration says travelers must have gender notification that matches their tickets.

United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, American, Delta and Southwest say they’re working on giving people more gender options in the coming weeks.

