New art exhibition unveiled to the new Bull Street district

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On Monday night, the Central Carolina Community Foundation unveiled its new art exhibition to put the final touches on its newest office in the Bull Street district.

The State Art Collection brings hundreds of works forth through a partnership with trustees and partners of its CCCF and art commission.

The pieces will be rotated every 12 months, to show the value the CCCF holds in the arts community and the commitment they bring to adding culture.