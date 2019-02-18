Washing your truck could spark a fire? Feb 18, 2019 10:45 PM EST CNN, (CNN) – Honda has issued a recall for its newer Ridgelines, after there was an issue where soapy water can seep into the fuel line and can cause a fire. Categories: National News, News Tags: consumer recall ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Gripe water sold at Dollar General stores recalled... Consumer Alert: Target recalls unicorn boots E. coli outbreak linked to Romaine lettuce recall ... Consumer Recall: Frozen Taquitos, Frozen Chicken W...