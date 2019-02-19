Ariana Grande is first to earn top 3 spots on Billboard Hot 100 since The Beatles





By Andrea Dresdale

ABC News – Ariana Grande has made chart history… again.

The singer has become the first artist to be No.s 1, 2 and 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously since The Beatles did it in 1964, according to Billboard.

Grande’s “7 rings” is No. 1 for a fourth week, followed by “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored,” at No. 2 and “thank u, next” at No. 3, up from No. 7.

All three songs are from Grande’s new album “thank u, next,” which debuted at No. 1 this week.

Back in 1964, The Beatles monopolized the top three spots for five weeks with the songs “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Twist and Shout,” and “Do You Want to Know a Secret.” In April of that year, the Fab Four had the entire top five songs on the Hot 100.

Grande’s success means that women have now spent seven weeks at No. 1 so far in 2019: She’s been No. 1 with “thank u, next” and “7 rings,” while Halsey spent two weeks on top with “Without Me.” That’s pretty good, considering that in 2018, women only spent eight weeks on top over the entire year.

But wait: there’s more.

Grande has also set the record for the most simultaneous top 40 Billboard Hot 100 hits by a female artist: a total of 11. In fact, all 12 songs from “thank u, next” made the chart, but one of them landed outside the top 40.

That means Grande broke the record previously set by Cardi B, who sent nine songs from her album “Invasion of Privacy” into the top 40 when it was released in April of last year.

Drake still has the most simultaneous top 40 hits on the chart: He had 21 in July of last year.