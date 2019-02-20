After surgery, Cohen’s prison date postponed

A New York judge says President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer can wait until May to begin serving his three-year prison sentence for campaign finance fraud and other crimes
NEW YORK – A judge has agreed to postpone the start of ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s prison sentence by two months to May 6.

New York Judge William Pauley approved the delay Wednesday after Cohen’s lawyers said he needed more time to recover from shoulder surgery and prepare for Congressional testimony. They noted prosecutors did not object.

Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, is also preparing to testify before three Congressional committees this month.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to the Senate intelligence committee and campaign finance violations.

Cohen acknowledged lying about his role in a Trump business proposal in Moscow and paying two women who alleged affairs with Trump.

Cohen was originally scheduled to report to prison March 6.

