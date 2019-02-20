Emergency crews respond to State House during McMaster presser

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Emergency crews respond to a medical incident at State House just before noon Wednesday.

Officials responded during the same time as Governor Henry McMaster’s press conference on education reform

We are working to confirm if a lawmaker was treated.

We will bring you the latest developments as they become available.

The rain remains, but for how long?

