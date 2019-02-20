Emergency crews respond to State House during McMaster presser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Emergency crews respond to a medical incident at State House just before noon Wednesday.

Officials responded during the same time as Governor Henry McMaster’s press conference on education reform

#BREAKING: Emergency response teams were at the State House minutes ago. It’s still unclear who was treated. Parts of the State House was evacuated. Learn more on https://t.co/bX64RG7Elt pic.twitter.com/bIGIPZq8fL — Kimberlei Davis (@KimberleiDavis) February 20, 2019

We are working to confirm if a lawmaker was treated.

