Parents charged after burning 16-month-old with hot iron: Sheriff

Arthur-Shingler

Tara-Thompson



ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Vance couple is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after they neglected to seek treatment for their son who suffered third-degree burns.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department Arthur Shingler, Jr., 50, and Tara Thompson, 40, could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the November 2018 crime when they allegedly burned their son with a hot iron.

A relative of the 16-month-old victim called deputies after Shingler dropped the child off at her home, the report states.

The woman reportedly noticed the child was suffering from significant burns and was limping.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to the burn center in Augusta, Georgia.

Bond was set at $50,000 each.