Registered sex offender accused of sticking his tongue in the mouth of preschool aged children

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a Holly Hill man on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, some involving children.

“This individual is a registered sex offender who assaulted these innocent victims,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “These are despicable acts by this individual and we’re prosecuting him to the fullest the law will allow.”

Johnny Bruce Jamison, 63, has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and also for failing to register as a sex offender, third or subsequent offence.

According an incident report, Jamison was caught exiting the children’s bedroom by their grandmother.

Deputies say the victims told the woman the man touched them inappropriately.

The woman told investigators that family members went looking for the man, according to the incident report.

Bond was denied.